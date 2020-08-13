Wendy Williams Sells Her New Jersey Home For $1.4 Million

Wendy Williams has finally managed to sell her New Jersey home, which she shared with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

The 56-year-old asked for $1.4 million for her house — she had to slash down the house price from the initial $1.895 million.

The house was listed in August last year.

When purchasing the Livingstone house in 2008, the former couple had to shell out $2,100,000. The home is located in an exclusive Bel Air gated community.

The house came with a 5-bedroom and 4½ bath. It also featured a fully furnished basement, a marble master bath, a jacuzzi tub, and a private sitting room.

According to Page Six, a source said: “They are willing to take a loss on the house, just like with their marriage.

WENDY WILLIAMS SHARES PHOTO FROM HER PREGNANCY & REVEALS SHE WEIGHED 297 POUNDS BEFORE HAVING POSTPARTUM SURGERY

“Wendy was so quick to move out of the house after filing for divorce, she wanted to not be in the house to be reminded of all the memories, both good and bad.”

After putting her house on sale, Williams, who was slammed by Twitter fans earlier this year, moved to New York City.

The split between the former couple was finalized in Jan. 2020 — according to Page Six, William was the one who filed the divorce. They share one son named Kevin Hunter Jr. during their marriage, which lasted for 21 years.

The relationship hadn’t been going too well. According to previous reports, Kevin Sr. had to call the police on his Williams. The latter suddenly showed up to the house and had a moving truck with her as she tried to pack her belongings to move out. The couple ultimately came to a mutual agreement to solve the suddenly-emerge dispute, which saw Williams packing her clothes, personal paintings, and spare bedroom furnishings and walking out.

WENDY WILLIAMS MAKES ‘PRICE IS RIGHT’ JOKE WHILE DISCUSSING DEATH OF AMIE HARWICK

“Mr. and Mrs. Hunter mutually agreed to these terms, and further agreed that the remaining furnishings were to be undisturbed, inventoried, and valued at a later date,” read the police report, obtained by Page Six.

According to court documents that were obtained by Page Six, the couple was splitting due to differences that were “irreconcilable”, and Williams had to work out a way for “appropriate amount of child support” along with “other further relief as the Court deems fair and equitable.”

As a part of the divorce, Hunter ended up receiving an undisclosed amount from William along with a severance pay from her company Wendy, Inc — Hunter was fired from the company shortly after the divorce papers were put in court.

The post Wendy Williams Sells Her New Jersey Home For $1.4 Million appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.