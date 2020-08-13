The Writers Guild of America East has reached a deal to represent workers at NBC News Studios, resolving a labor complaint the union had filed earlier this year. The guild had accused NBC of union-busting when it shut down Peacock Productions, the network’s in-house documentary unit. Workers at Peacock Productions had fought a four-year battle […]

The post WGA East Reaches Deal to Represent NBC Non-Fiction Unit appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.