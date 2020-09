Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have told their 15,000 members that CAA and WME will not see the WGA offer improved terms if either of the agencies want to represent WGA writers. The missive was sent out Tuesday afternoon. It came a month after ICM Partners and UTA agreed to end separate 15-month […]

