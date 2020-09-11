He has a name! Welcome to the world, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have revealed baby No. 5’s adorable moniker and birth details via Instagram.

“We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin,” the proud mama captioned an adorable photo of the newest Baldwin. “Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light’ . We love you baby Edu .”

The 36-year-old announced her newborn‘s arrival on Instagram Wednesday, September 9, alongside a photo of the couple in the hospital holding their bundle of joy.

“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier . Stay tuned for a name ,” Hilaria captioned the announcement.

Proud papa Alec, 62, shared the same photograph on his Instagram hours later, writing: “Numero Cinco esta aqui… (Para mi, numero seis),” which translates to, “Number five is here… for me, number six.”

He also added, “I love you, @hilariabaldwin. My karma is your karma. Your karma is mine.”

The tired parents also shared an inside look at the newborn’s first night at home. Hilaria posted an adorable photo of the family laying on the couch in what appears to show the parents asleep while their young children were wide awake.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the initial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together…hearts full,” Hilaria captioned the photo, which was also a loving tribute to the victims of 9/11.

The SNL alum also showed off his latest child’s footprint he had inked on his arm. Hilaria shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Wednesday, September 8, of the proud papa grinning from ear-to-ear as he held up his forearm to the camera showing off little Edu’s footprint.

Hilaria announced in April that she was expecting baby No. 5 with Alec. “I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the Living Clearly Method author captioned an Instagram video of herself listening to her baby-to-be’s heartbeat.

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share with you,” she wrote. “Here we go again.”

The ‘Mom Brain’ podcast cohost married Alec in June 2012. The pair share children Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, together.

The 30 Rock star also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

