What’s The Best Latin Remix of Summer 2020? Vote!

Earlier this year, Billboard asked readers to pick their favorite Latin remix of 2020 (so far), ultimately crowning Rauw Alejandro’s “Fantasias” with Anuel AA, Natti Natasha, Farruko and Lunay, taking nearly 40 percent of the votes.

Now, with summer still in full swing, and coming to an end in less than 10 days, Billboard wants to know, what’s the best remix of the summer?

The candidates include some of the hottest joints this year including Ozuna, Karol G and Myke Towers’ “Caramelo (Remix),” Sech’s “Relacion” in collaboration with Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalia, and Farruko, and the ultimate girl power remix “High” by Maria Becerra, TINI, and Lola Indigo, among others.

Check out the full list and vote for your favorite below:

“Caramelo (Remix),” Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers

“Elegi (Remix),” Rauw Alejandro, Anuel, Farruko, Dalex, Lenny Tavarez, Sech, Dimelo Flow, J Quiles

“En Tu Cuerpo (Remix),” Lyanno x Rauw Alejandro x Lenny Tavarez x Maria Becerra

“High (Remix),” Maria Becerra x TINI x Lola Indigo

“Imaginarme Sin Ti (Remix),” Elvis Crespo, Manny Cruz, RKM & Ken-Y

“La Gatita (Remix),” Lalo Ebratt, Tainy, Chencho Corleone, Cazzu

“Mala (Remix),” Pitbull feat. Becky G & De La Ghetto

“Otro Día Lluvioso,” Juhn, Lenny Tavarez, Becky G ft. Dalex

“Relacion (Remix),” Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin feat. Rosalia, Farruko

“Quiereme Mientras Se Pueda (Remix),” Manuel Turizo, Miky Woodz, Jay Wheeler

