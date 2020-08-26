This season of the hit NBC talent competition series America’s Got Talent has seen some jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring musical performances just in the last three live shows. But which one tops them all?

Lady Gaga seemed to be a top musical pick after Kameron Ross dressed up her Joanne ballad “Million Reasons” with his country vocal flare, 12-year-old Annie Jones poured her heart into Gaga and Ariana Grande’s No. 1 hit “Rain On Me,” and Alan Silva soared sky-high with “Stupid Love” bumping in the background.

But some contestants couldn’t quite pick their favorite artists to cover. So they mashed them up for an epic ukelele recital by 12-year-old Feng E, featuring raging rock anthems such as “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple and “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, and a saga of rapper impersonations by Vincent Marcus, ranging from Snoop Dogg to DaBaby.

So which AGT performance are you still stunned by? Vote below, and don’t forget that the third results show of AGT airs tonight (Aug. 26) at 8 p.m. on NBC!

