What’s Your Favorite Demi Lovato Hit? Vote!

Demi Lovato was “Made in the USA” 28 years ago today, Aug. 20, and to ring in her birthday, Billboard wants to know which of her Hot 100 hits is your favorite!

She’s spent over a decade on the chart, with her career-first entry being the Camp Rock highlight “This is Me” with Joe Jonas, who played Shane Gray in the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie while Lovato portrayed the main character Mitchie Torres. The song went all the way to No. 9.

But apart from her Disney Friends for Change anthems, Lovato continued churning out more hits with her Disney friends, from her Jonas Brothers collaboration “On the Line” from her 2008 debut studio album Don’t Forget to her joint bop with Selena Gomez “One and the Same” from their 2009 DCOM classic Princess Protection Program.

Over the dozen years she’s spent in the music industry, she scored three more songs in the top 10, with “Skyscraper” reaching No. 10 in 2011, “Heart Attack” hitting the same jackpot slot in 2013, and “Sorry Not Sorry” peaking at No. 6 in 2017. And in 2020 alone, Lovato debuted a tear-jerking performance of her single “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammy Awards for her first live performance in nearly two years and unleashed a self-love anthem “I Love Me” that gave everyone more pep in their step.

So which of her hits will you be blasting all day today to celebrate the pop star’s 28th birthday? Vote below!

