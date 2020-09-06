What’s Your Favorite RBD Album? Vote!

If you’ve been streaming RBD’s albums all this weekend, we can’t blame you. Fans have waited long enough, eight years to be exact, for RBD’s music to be on available on all streaming platforms.

On Sept. 3, the Mexican band’s music catalogue including chart-topping albums Nuestro Amor and Celestial appeared across platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, Deezer, among others.

The Mexican band that became an unstoppable force in the early 2000s thanks to the hit telenovela Rebelde and chart-topping songs released eight studio albums. In an interview with Billboard, RBD alum Dulce María said, “the fact our fans were able to make this happen because they were the ones that didn’t want to forget about us and our songs. It makes me so happy. It’s it’s the music of an entire generation, and that includes us.”

In honor of RBD’s music catalogue officially available, we’re asking you to vote for your all time favorite RBD album and you probably have on repeat.

Vote below!

