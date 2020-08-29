“Long Live the King,” the appropriate tagline on the poster for 2018’s “Black Panther,” captures this moment in history. The significance of Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, to the African American and Black community is immeasurable. When representing inspirational icons such as Jackie Robinson in […]

The post What Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Legacy Means appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.