Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

What to Know About Quibi, the Short-Form Mobile Streaming Service

By Celebrity News Wire on April 6, 2020

Survive, Nikki Fre$h, Elba vs. Block | Photo Credits: Janis Pipars/Quibi, Carlos Eric Lopez/Quibi, James Gillham/Quibi

Quibi officially launched on Monday, April 6, adding yet another streaming service to the increasingly crowded landscape. Quibi does set itself apart from other services, such as Hulu, Netflix, and even YouTube, with its unique strategy to only create short-form videos that you have to watch on your

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story