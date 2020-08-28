Collin Gosselin and his mother, Kate Gosselin, have had an extremely tumultuous relationship over the past several years.

The rift in their bond first started when the Kate Plus 8 star claimed her son had special needs and sent him to a facility for children with disabilities in 2016. Although she said on her hit TLC show the drastic move was in his best interest, father Jon Gosselin has since stated his son is not “on any spectrum or [have] special needs.”

After spending almost three years at the facility, Jon was awarded custody of the teen in December 2018. Collin moved in with his dad just in time for the holidays. Months prior, Jon also won custody of daughter Hannah in September of that year. Originally, Kate was given custody of all eight of her children when the exes divorced in 2009.

Since Collin’s return to normal life, Jon has been sharing updates about his family and posting fun family moments on social media. Although Collin appears to be happy to be back home, he’s had “no contact” with Kate since his change in custody.

He “isn’t trying to repair” his relationship with his mother “and I don’t think Kate is either,” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. “They still have no relationship at this point,” the insider added. “Who knows what the future may hold.”

Although Jon has always gotten “under Kate’s skin,” the mother is more irritated now that he is super close with his son, the source revealed. “That will probably never change, but now their son Collin is doing it too.”

On Mother’s Day, Collin seemingly shaded his mom after he posted a touching tribute to his father’s longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and calling her a “loving and awesome mother figure.” “I doubt very much that Collin reached out to his own mother, but there’s absolutely no way Kate’s feelings weren’t hurt,” the insider shared.

While Colleen is grateful for her relationship with her boyfriend’s son, she tries to not get in the middle of his drama with Kate. “Colleen doesn’t think about Kate, but she’s not slamming her either,” the source revealed. “She would never talk badly about Kate to Collin or Hannah.”

Scroll below for a detailed timeline of Collin’s relationship with Kate.

