- You are here:
- Home
- /
- What's Coming to Netflix in July: Warrior Nun, Baby-Sitter's Club, Umbrella Academy Season 2, and More
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
What's Coming to Netflix in July: Warrior Nun, Baby-Sitter's Club, Umbrella Academy Season 2, and More
We're still just a few days into June, but already the list of new Netflix titles which are scheduled to arrive on the streaming service next month are starting to stack up. In July, the streaming service will feature new takes on a couple of '90s classics, along with some returning favorites and
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries