- You are here:
- Home
- /
- What's New on Disney+ in April 2020
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
What's New on Disney+ in April 2020
Disney+ has revealed what new titles will be available to stream in April 2020. The streaming service is adding weekly episodes of its original shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and One Day at Disney, as well as a fun special concert film featuring music from Coco.
But as is becoming the rule
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries