What's New on Hulu in March 2020: Little Fires Everywhere, Hillary, Devs, and More
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
What's New on Hulu in March 2020: Little Fires Everywhere, Hillary, Devs, and More
Love or hate Hillary Rodham Clinton, you can't deny she's fascinating, divisive and worthy of documentation. And Hulu is doing just that with the new documentary Hillary, which premieres March 6 on the streaming service and is arguably its most anticipated offering to date.