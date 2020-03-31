Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

What's New on Netflix in April: Extraction, Outer Banks, Coffee & Kareem, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on March 31, 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction | Photo Credits: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Chris Hemsworth is taking over Netflix next month. OK, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but he does have a new action movie debuting on the streaming service on Friday, April 24, and it sounds like a doozy. Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave, stars Hemsworth as a black market mercenary who's hired

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story