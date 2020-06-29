www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/cGIgkM_kZHk\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"New on Netflix | July 2020","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/cGIgkM_kZHk" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Netflix has revealed the full list of new originals, movies, TV shows, and comedy specials coming to the streaming service this July, and there's a lot of action ahead. The streaming service is going to debut quite a few female-driven action vehicles, including the ridiculously rad-looking series
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment