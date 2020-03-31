Error message

What's New to Stream on Disney+ in April 2020: Onward, Elephant with Meghan Markle, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on March 31, 2020

Onward | Photo Credits: Disney

Disney+'s sprawling library will continue to grow next month. The streaming service's biggest addition in April is the early release of Pixar's Onward on April 3. The animated family flick only hit theaters on March 6 but is moving to streaming early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The month will also

