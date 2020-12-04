



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/tUQ2vMSQf4M\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Wilds - Official Trailer | Prime Video","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/tUQ2vMSQf4M " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

It's December, and you know what that means -- the end of 2020 is getting closer, and there's a lot of new streaming programming to watch. Over at Amazon Prime Video, there are plenty of new offerings debuting in December, including Amazon's first ever young adult series, The Wilds, which follows a

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com