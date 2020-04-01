Error message

When Will New Amsterdam Return With a New Episode?

By Celebrity News Wire on April 1, 2020

NEW AMSTERDAM -- "Boundaries" Episode 104 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom -- (Photo by: Francisco Roman/NBC) | Photo Credits: NBC

New Amsterdam fans have been missing their favorite hospital show. It was announced on March 25 that a previously-filmed flu pandemic episode has been shelved. As a result of that, and production shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic and other changes in the lineup, New Amsterdam has moved to

...

