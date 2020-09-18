www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/biIRlcQqmOc\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"RBG - Official Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/biIRlcQqmOc" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
The world is mourning the tragic loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female ever appointed as a Supreme Court Justice, who passed away Friday at the age of 87. A fighter up until the very end, Ginsburg was known as a feminist icon who fought for equality for all people and a liberal bastion on
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment