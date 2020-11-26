Where To Watch The Best TV and Movie Marathons on Thanksgiving

By Celebrity News Wire on November 26, 2020

Courteney Cox, Friends | Photo Credits: NBC/Netflix

Staying safe at home is a top priority this holiday season because COVID-19 cases are on the rise all over the country. Even the most famous holiday tradition, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, will look different this year. So if you need some distraction, an escape, or just something comforting

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story