Where to Watch Trolls World Tour
Get the little ones ready. Trolls World Tour is the latest movie to come up with an alternative to theaters, and on Friday, April 10 it'll head right to streaming and on-demand, making it the first major film since the coronavirus outbreak began to bypass a theatrical release entirely.