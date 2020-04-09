Error message

Where to Watch Trolls World Tour

By Celebrity News Wire on April 9, 2020

Trolls World Tour | Photo Credits: Dreamworks/Universal

Get the little ones ready. Trolls World Tour is the latest movie to come up with an alternative to theaters, and on Friday, April 10 it'll head right to streaming and on-demand, making it the first major film since the coronavirus outbreak began to bypass a theatrical release entirely.

