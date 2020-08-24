BTS lit up the internet over the weekend with their English-language single “Dynamite,” thus joining the list of powerhouse jams named after the explosive.

The K-pop boy band clocked in 101.1 million YouTube views within 24 hours of the music video’s release, making it the biggest first-day debut to date on the platform, according to YouTube’s statement to Billboard. And in the single’s first three days, “Dynamite” already made BTS’ best debut on Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart (dated Aug. 29) by securing a No. 30 spot.

But pop and rock songs about the explosive matter have been around for decades with Taio Cruz’s No. 2 Hot 100 hit “Dynamite” lighting up clubs since 2010. Demi Lovato even contributed her “Dynamite” vocals with her angsty pop-rock Here We Go Again highlight.

Lorde packed in a whole lot of star power when she recruited Khalid, Post Malone and SZA for the remix of her Melodrama track “Homemade Dynamite,” which peaked at No. 92 on the Hot 100 in 2017. But AC/DC historically lit the fuse with the rock band’s iconic “T.N.T.” hit, which was featured in the 2004 film Napolean Dynamite.

So which “Dynamite” anthem has had the most impact on you? Vote below!

The post Which ‘Dynamite’ Song Blows You Away? Vote! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.