It’s been a strangely quiet summer, with clubs closed and festivals off the calendar.

But what’s been getting us through this season of standstill is new music, which is proving useful on various workout and at-home dance party playlists, even though we can’t currently enjoy it en masse.

Both Rezz and Marshemello just announced that they’re working on new albums, which is welcome news that makes us consider all of the other electronic stars that may currently be holed away in the studio working on new projects.

We want to know which producer you most want to see a new album from. Let us know by voting below!

The post Which Dance Artist Should Drop a New Album? Vote! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.