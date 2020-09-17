Taylor Swift brought “Betty” out to the 2020 ACM Awards last night (Sept. 16), but the Swifties are anxiously waiting for which Folklore track could be her next big single.

“The Last Great American Dynasty” certainly captivated listeners with its storytelling about Rebekah Harkness, the wealthiest woman in America. But “the 1″ says it all in the title that it could be the one song to cross over to the single life, especially since it made the second-highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100 out of 16 Folklore songs behind her No. 1 hit “Cardigan.”

Yet “Invisible String” has tugged on the heartstrings of her fans and maybe sealed its fate, a central lyrical theme of the sweet ballad, as the Swift’s next major release.

So which Folklore track should get the single treatment next? Vote below!

