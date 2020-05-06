Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

White Collar Boss Says He and Matt Bomer Have Plans for a Revival

By Celebrity News Wire on May 6, 2020

Matt Bomer and Tim Dekay, White Collar | Photo Credits: USA Network, USA Network/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Calling all White Collar, fans -- this is not a drill! We could might actually get a White Collar revival, and honestly, that might make 2020 worth it.

Rumors about the cast being on board for a revival series have been floating around for a while now, but showrunner Jeff Eastin tweeted Wednesday

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story