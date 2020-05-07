Error message

White Collar's Matt Bomer Says 'Real Conversations' Are Happening About a Revival

By Celebrity News Wire on May 7, 2020

Matt Bomer and Tim Dekay, White Collar | Photo Credits: USA Network, USA Network/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Get excited White Collar, fans! There's a real chance we could be getting a White Collar revival, and honestly, that might make 2020 worth it.

Rumors about a potential White Collar revival have been floating around for a while now, but showrunner Jeff Eastin tweeted Wednesday morning that there's now

