- You are here:
- Home
- /
- White Collar's Matt Bomer Says 'Real Conversations' Are Happening About a Revival
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
White Collar's Matt Bomer Says 'Real Conversations' Are Happening About a Revival
Get excited White Collar, fans! There's a real chance we could be getting a White Collar revival, and honestly, that might make 2020 worth it.
Rumors about a potential White Collar revival have been floating around for a while now, but showrunner Jeff Eastin tweeted Wednesday morning that there's now
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries