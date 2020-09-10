If you’ve been ~keeping up~ with the Kardashians on social media over the years, then you already know Fai Khadra is super close with the famous family. However, thanks to some flirty photos and comments, fans have started to suspect Fai’s relationship with some of the Kar-Jenner women is more than just platonic.

In fact, the male model has been romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all within the span of a few years. In August 2020, Fai and Kylie seemingly took a solo trip to Paris where they posed together for several loved-up snapshots.

As it happens, that wasn’t the first time the striking pair sparked dating rumors. In December 2019, Kylie posted a cozy-looking holiday photo with Fai on Instagram. In place of a caption, the California native simply tagged “@kendalljenner,” to which the supermodel replied, “Are we fighting?”

A month earlier, Kendall and Fai snapped some selfies with Kim Kardashian’s sons, Psalm and Saint West. “Everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say ‘I,’” the Estée Lauder brand ambassador wrote. Naturally, plenty of people chimed in. “I SAY YES,” Hailey Baldwin commented while Kris Jenner and Gigi Hadid added eye emojis.

As for Fai and Kourtney, their flirtation is a bit less obvious — but still notable! The duo has been spotted together out and about in Los Angeles and other major cities on several occasions. Additionally, on Fai’s 29th birthday in September 2020, the Poosh.com founder added an intimate throwback photo with the influencer to her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Fai had his arms draped over Kourtney’s bare legs. *Sips tea.*

Ultimately, none of the Kar-Jenner sisters have confirmed anything romantic with their mutual BFF. Kylie is seemingly still involved with her off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott, Kendall is rumored to be dating NBA star Devin Booker and Kourtney is single.

Fai, on the other hand, has had some confirmed girlfriends in between his jaunts with the reality TV stars. To learn more about his complete dating history, scroll through the gallery below.

