Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Who Is Princess, The Walking Dead's New Character?

By Celebrity News Wire on March 29, 2020

Paola Lázaro, The Walking Dead | Photo Credits: AMC

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 14 introduced a new character who's a mystery to show watchers but familiar to comics readers. She's Juanita Sanchez, better known by her nickname "Princess." She's played by Paola Lázaro. Princess will play an important role as The Walking Dead moves from the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story