Who Is Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Jacob Busch

Swoon alert! Rebel Wilson‘s new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, is a major hunk with a big heart.

Us Weekly confirmed on September 25 that the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, met the businessman, 29, last year and the pair “started casually dating” before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. One day earlier, duo made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren.

“They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us of the happy couple. “They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

The Cats star’s whirlwind romance comes in the midst of her year-long fitness journey. Wilson committed herself to slimming down as her 2020 New Year’s resolution and has been updating fans on her progress via social media, revealing earlier this month that she’s only six pounds from her goal weight. However, it wasn’t her fit figure that sparked Busch’s interest.

“Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey,” an insider told Us. “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her.”

In February 2019, the Isn’t It Romantic actress spoke candidly about her search for The One. “I haven’t had any weird [dating experiences]. My friend had one where, like, the guy asked to lick her armpits on the first date,” she told Us and other reporters at the time. “So luckily I haven’t had anything weird. I haven’t had any crazy experiences yet.”

Wilson said that she “didn’t really date anybody” seriously while she was in her 20s, but she still knew exactly what she was looking for in her perfect match.

“Every date I’ve been on in the last few years has been respectful and lovely,” she said. “[I’m looking for a guy with] definitely some kind of strength. If I feel like I could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition, then maybe that’s not the dude for me.”

His Family Founded the Anheuser-Busch Company



Jacob's father, Peter W. Busch, is a descendant of Adolphus Busch, who cofounded the Anheuser-Busch brewery in 1852. The company is based out of St. Louis, Missouri, and produces Budweiser, Stella Artois and several other popular beverages.

He Previously Dated Bravo Star Adrienne Maloof



Jacob was in a relationship with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who is nearly 30 years older than him, from 2013 to 2015. The entrepreneur made a handful of appearances on the Bravo reality series during their on-off romance. Maloof was previously married to Paul Nassif from 2002 to 2012, and defended her pursuit of a younger man, telling E! News, "When you meet someone, they don't have a number on their forehead."

He’s an Animal Lover



The St. Louis University alum often showcases his French bulldog, Napoleon, on Instagram and is an avid horseback rider. In April 2018, he mourned the loss of his family's beloved elephant, Bud. "It will be hard to go back to Grants Farm knowing he won’t be there to greet us," he wrote via Instagram. "Bud, over 34 years has been the best part of the farm. Unfortunately my children will not know Bud, but will see him in photographs."

He’s Business Savvy



Following in his family's footsteps, Jacob founded his own brewing company, Son's Beer, in 2016 with two of his friends. Four years later, he launched Napps Ice Cream, a small batch brand focusing on organic ingredients.

He Has a Passion for Philanthropy



When he's not pursuing his own business ventures, Jacob acts as the West Coast Ambassador of the Peter W. Busch Foundation, a charitable organization that helps to fund nonprofits. In December 2018, he celebrated six years of involvement with Children's Hospital Los Angeles during the holiday season. "I am beyond grateful to share moments like this with unbelievably brave children at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles," he wrote via Instagram. "Happy holidays to these remarkable kids, their families, and the doctors and staff at CHLA!"

