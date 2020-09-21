Online auditions for ABC’s American Idol are still underway, and Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will return for the next season. But if it was up to you, who would be your dream judge?

Idol alums Adam Lambert, Clay Aiken, Carrie Underwood and Tori Kelly already know the drill and would make great additions to the judges panel. Lambert even filled in as a guest judge for Keith Urban once in 2014.

Lady Gaga and will.i.am have previously served as mentors on the singing competition series, but their pop star expertise is always needed. And artists like Justin Bieber and Kehlani know a thing or two about artist discovery, as the first helped catapult Madison Beer and other singers’ careers and the latter was initially discovered on America’s Got Talent when the R&B singer performed in a group called PopLyfe.

So which star should discover the next biggest one as an American Idol judge? Vote below!

The post Who is Your Dream ‘American Idol’ Judge? Vote! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.