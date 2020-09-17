Why ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Is Ending

The end of an era. When Kim Kardashian announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will wrap up after 20 seasons next year, fans were shocked. However, it’s been a long time coming for the famous family.

“The ladies were done with long hours and think they are famous enough without the show to make all their money online,” an insider exclusively says in the latest issue of Us Weekly. Additionally, the family — including mom Kris Jenner, and daughters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — wanted a break from sharing every bit of their lives.

“They’re business people first and foremost, and it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere,” a second insider says. “Right now, they all want a break to consider their options, and that will include spinoff possibilities with [KUWTK executive producer] Ryan Seacrest involved because they’re still incredibly loyal and grateful to him as well as the network.”

In a way, the family has “outgrown the show and taken it as far as they can” since its debut in 2007. “They’re seeing through what’s expected of them and being totally professional as well as pragmatic,” the source adds.

Moving forward, the family is looking at many alternatives. If they decide to go down the streaming route, it is “highly unlikely” that it will be in the same format as the E! series. Right now, they are discussing many different options including a talk show, a show documenting Kim’s political journey or Kourtney’s crusade to launching Poosh.

“There are endless options available to them and every day throws up even more possibilities, so it’s really an exciting period for the whole family, albeit pretty nerve-wracking,” the second insider adds.

“Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” the Skims founder, 39, shared via Instagram on September 8. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, September 17, at 9 p.m. ET. Season 20 will debut in 2021.

With reporting by James Robertson and Travis Cronin

