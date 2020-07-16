



https://www.tvguide.com/news/tv-throwback-best-shows-to-rewatch/" data-image-filename="tv-throwback-package-bug-768px768px.jpg" data-image-date-created="2020/06/19" data-image-width="768" data-image-height="768" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false">

If you, like me, didn't leave your love of animated TV and movies behind when you turned 13, you probably stumbled across Avatar: the Last Airbender at some point. This three-season saga became a Nickelodeon classic and developed an intense following while it was on the air from 2005 to 2008, but

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com