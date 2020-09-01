Why Blackpink’s ‘Ice Cream’ Could Be Their Breakout Moment

After Blackpink scored its first two top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year with “Sour Candy,” with Lady Gaga, and “How You Like That,” is the South Korean pop quartet poised to break out in a big way with its new single “Ice Cream?”

The song pairs the vocal group with superstar Selena Gomez, and was released on Aug. 28 alongside a bright video featuring all five performers. The track is the latest offering from Blackpink’s upcoming album, simply titled The Album, which is due out on Oct. 2.

On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), the team discusses if “Ice Cream” is potentially the song that will take Blackpink to the next level in America after years of steadily growing their fanbase in the States.

Plus, there’s chart news on BTS’ big debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Dynamite” and how Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” ties for the most weeks at No. 1 in 2020 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Beyond that, the team chats about Katy Perry’s latest album Smile, Dua Lipa’s remix set Club Future Nostalgia, Calvin Harris and The Weeknd’s new single “Over Now” and Christina Aguilera’s new version of “Reflection” from the film Mulan.

