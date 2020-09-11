Kelly Clarkson fans will have to stick to her new music for answers on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about [my divorce] in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” the 38-year-old Kelly Clarkson Show host told the Los Angeles Times in a profile published on Friday, September 11. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

Clarkson and Blackstock, who wed in 2013, share daughter River, 6, and son Remy, 4.

“But my children and his older children — there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss …’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm,” the singer explained. “It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

In Touch confirmed in June that Clarkson filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. The American Idol alum told the L.A. Times that she’s been channeling her post-split feelings into her upcoming album.

“It’s funny, I actually told my therapist recently, ‘I have no idea how one goes through any kind of huge life change, like a divorce, that doesn’t have some kind of an outlet,’” Clarkson explained. “I am very lucky. Even from my childhood, my mom told me I had a problem expressing my emotions and all these things when I was really young and that I should start writing. So that’s me expressing it. I usually leave it in the songs and that’s usually my therapy.”

She continued: “It’s just like people dealing with the pandemic. Some days are fine, you’re laughing about it and there’s comedic things about it—in a dark comedy kind of way — but then there are other times that are so low that you just don’t know if you’re going to get picked back up. And then there’s other times when you’re like, ‘OK, fresh start.’ … I’m incapable of not incorporating it into my music because that is my outlet.”

Clarkson also referred to her new music as her most “personal” yet during an upcoming appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

“The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now,” she said in a promo for the interview. “It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”

