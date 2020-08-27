Why Kevin Mayer’s Exit Means TikTok Sale Is Now Inevitable

Needless to say, this isn’t how Kevin Mayer expected his bold career move to go. Mayer, after just three months on the job as TikTok’s CEO and chief operating officer of Chinese parent company ByteDance, said Wednesday that he is resigning amid the tumultuous geopolitical climate battering TikTok — led by Donald Trump’s anti-China agenda […]

