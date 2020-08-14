Why Miley Cyrus Just Followed Ex Nick Jonas on Instagram 

No hard feelings! Miley Cyrus set the record straight on when and why she chose to follow ex Nick Jonas on Instagram.

“I’ve been following Nick Jonas on Instagram,” the Hannah Montana alum, 27, said in a Zach Sang Show interview posted on Friday, August 14. “Have you ever gone and looked and seen that all the sudden that you’ve been unfollowed or you’ve unfollowed someone and, like, didn’t mean to? … My thing unfollows people sometimes. People hit me up and say, ‘Why did you unfollow me?’ And I didn’t unfollow them. I think, like, a little saboteur, like, goes into my phone and, like, unfollows and follows people for drama.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer continued, “So I’ve been following Nick since [I did] the throwback on my Instagram, like, a year ago. I had a very epic photo of me coming out of an airport in an awesome, vintage — now vintage — Jonas Brothers tee. And we’ve been following each other since then.”

Cyrus met the “Sucker” crooner, also 27, in 2006 at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation charity benefit. At the time, they were just 13 years old.

In the Jonas Brothers’ Amazon Prime documentary, Chasing Happiness, Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas said that he could tell the Scream Queens alum was head over heels for Cyrus when they worked together on Hannah Montana.

“We got to be on the Hannah Montana episode on the Disney Channel,” Kevin, 32, said in the film released in June 2019. “That changed girls for Nick forever. When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded.”

Nick, for his part, admitted that he “started writing about love” after that moment. He also claimed to “actually knew what it felt like” to be in love.

Cyrus then dated Nick throughout the duration of her Best of Both Worlds tour, where the Jonas Brothers served as her opening act. The two singers called it quits in December 2007.

In Cyrus’ Miles to Go book, she said it “seemed like my life was over, but everyone was still living” after the former pair’s breakup. She then went on to release a song inspired by Nick in 2008 called “7 Things.” Cut to 2009, the duo collaborated for the Jonas Brothers track “Before the Storm.”

Cyrus eventually wed Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, but they split less than eight months later. Following the separation, she had a one-month fling with Kaitlynn Carter and then proceeded to date Cody Simpson. Us Weekly confirmed her split from Simpson, 23, on Thursday, August 13.

The “Jealous” crooner, for his part, has been married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas since 2018.

