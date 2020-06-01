- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Why Some Black Viewers Can't Watch Shows About Police Brutality
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Why Some Black Viewers Can't Watch Shows About Police Brutality
Note: This story originally ran in July 2019, months after the Netflix series When They See Us sparked conversations about racial justice and disparities in America's criminal justice system. One year after the series' release, and in the wake of ongoing civil unrest around the country, TV Guide is
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries