Word is out that Barack Obama‘s next memoir will possibly be released following the 2020 presidential election on November 3 — either dropping on November 10 or November 17 — according to Page Six.

A source told the outlet that Crown Publishing Group will reveal the exact date for the former President’s memoir on Thursday, September 17. In 2018, Crown released Michelle Obama‘s Becoming on November 13, a week after the midterm elections, and sold 1.4 million copies in the first week (10 million were sold by March 2019).

The company bought the world rights to the First Lady’s book and the soon-to-be-released memoir in a bidding war in 2017.

The 59-year-old’s first memoir, Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance, was released in 1995 and re-published in 2004 after he won the U.S. Senate Democratic primary victory in Illinois.

