



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/SadrEMbI9OU\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"#CONAN: Will Ferrell Full Interview - CONAN on TBS","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/SadrEMbI9OU " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Though the future of live theater is still up in the air, Conan O'Brien has officially become the first late-night host to break quarantine in honor of putting on a show. On Monday night, O'Brien, his "bare-bones crew" of what looks like just two people, and his beloved, long-suffering assistant

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com