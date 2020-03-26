- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Will & Grace Sets a Date for Its Last Episode Ever (for Real This Time)
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Will & Grace Sets a Date for Its Last Episode Ever (for Real This Time)
It's time to say goodbye to Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack -- for real this time. Will & Grace, that pioneering NBC sitcom that ran for eight seasons starting in the late '90s and then came back in 2017 for three more, will air its series finale on April 23 at 9/8c.
NBC canceled the revival last summer
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries