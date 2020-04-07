Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Will NCIS Be Renewed for Season 18 or Canceled?

By Celebrity News Wire on April 7, 2020

Mark Harmon, NCIS | Photo Credits: Monty Brinton, CBS

NCIS is about to wrap its 17th season on CBS -- a testament to the enduring allure of the police action procedural. Running since 2003, NCIS has, as fans know, bred two spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, each of them success stories in their own rite.

Of course, ratings are typically

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story