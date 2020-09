Wiz Khalifa says don’t be fooled by the marijuana-inspired menu for his upcoming delivery-only restaurant chain … because you don’t have to light up to bite down on this food. We got the rapper leaving Mr. Chow in Bev Hills and our camera guy…

The post Wiz Khalifa Says His Delivery-Only Restaurant Isn’t Just for Stoners appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.