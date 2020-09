New Girl fans will be happy to see Lamorne Morris in the new Hulu comedy Woke where he portrays cartoonist Keef Knight. Our protagnoist is living well in San Francisco: his comic strip is on the verge of blowing up, and he’s making plans to move in with his girlfriend when he has an unexpected

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The post Woke Wants to Finally Show Black Nerd Culture in Its ‘True Light’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.