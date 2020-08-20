Yulene Olaizola’s “Tragic Jungle,” Natalia Meta’s “The Intruder” and Clarisa Navas’ “One in a Thousand” will compete at 2020’s slimmed San Sebastian Latinos Horizontes, a showcase of standout recent movies from Latin America that this year underscores the emergence or consolidation of a new generation of female filmmakers in Latin America. In all, women direct […]

The post Women Directors Dominate San Sebastian Latin American Showcase Horizontes Latinos appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.