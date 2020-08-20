Women Directors Dominate San Sebastian Latin American Showcase Horizontes Latinos

By Celebrity News Wire on August 20, 2020

Yulene Olaizola’s “Tragic Jungle,” Natalia Meta’s “The Intruder” and Clarisa Navas’ “One in a Thousand” will compete at 2020’s slimmed San Sebastian Latinos Horizontes, a showcase of standout recent movies from Latin America that this year underscores the emergence or consolidation of a new generation of female filmmakers in Latin America. In all, women direct […]

The post Women Directors Dominate San Sebastian Latin American Showcase Horizontes Latinos appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story