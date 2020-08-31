Woodstock ’99 Music Festival Docuseries In The Works At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is developing a docuseries focused on the infamous Woodstock ’99 music festival, a four-day event designed to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the original Woodstock festival of 1969 that ended in fiery chaos, sources tell Deadline. The project, which we hear has started production, hails from Raw, which produced the Netflix documentary Don’t F**k […]

