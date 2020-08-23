Wu-Tang Clan Producer RZA Sells Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs

Hipgnosis Songs announced that it has acquired 50% of the copyright interest and writers share in the song catalog of Wu-Tang Clan’s primary producer, Robert “RZA” Diggs. He has produced nearly all of Wu-Tang Clan’s albums, as well as many of the multiple solo albums released by the group’s members. The group’s enormously influential debut album, […]

