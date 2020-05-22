Error message

WWE's Charlotte Flair Will Defend the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

By Celebrity News Wire on May 22, 2020

Charlotte Flair, NXT | Photo Credits: WWE

Karrion Kross's NXT debut against Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover: In Your House isn't the only thing fans can look forward to on Sunday, June 7. TV Guide can exclusively reveal that Charlotte Flair will be taking on Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship. The

