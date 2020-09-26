XR Project ‘A City of Foxes’ Creates Emotional Bond With User

By Celebrity News Wire on September 26, 2020

Winner of the XR financing market prize at this year’s NewImages Festival, the allegorical fairy tale “A City of Foxes” situates a live performance within a detailed, mythic landscape reminiscent of the work of Hayao Miyazaki and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. After developing the project at Venice’s Biennale College Lab in 2018, director Nihaarika Negi partnered […]

The post XR Project ‘A City of Foxes’ Creates Emotional Bond With User appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story