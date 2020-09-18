YOASOBI’s “Yoru ni kakeru” returns to No. 1 for the fifth time on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Sept. 7 to 13. The long-running hit that has hovered near the top of the chart for weeks leads streaming and video views for the 15th week, respectively, while also coming in at No. 2 for karaoke and No. 6 for downloads.

“Yoru ni kakeru” sees a slight dip in figures for streaming (from 9,259,480 to 9,011,832 streams) and also a decrease in video views (from 7,871,642 to 6,430,177 views), but both are far greater than the track at No. 2 for each metric. Depending on how CD sales play out in the coming weeks, the song could still extend its record at the top of the list.

The song at No. 1 for physical sales this week is BOYS AND MEN’s “Oh Yeah,” which sold 55,996 copies in its first week. The single didn’t perform too well in other metrics — No. 74 for look-ups, No. 61 for Twitter mentions, for example — and bows at No. 9 on the Japan Hot 100.

Meanwhile, CD sales for LiSA’s “Gurenge,” released in July 2019, increased this week from 1,516 to 2,147 copies, indicating that it could be enjoying another surge in popularity as the movie version of the animated series it is linked with, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is set to open in theaters in October, and the latest collection of the original manga it is based on drops around then as well. The single has steadily accumulated 145,062 CD sales to date, and doesn’t look like it’s stopping any time soon.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups, audio streams from Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, AWA, Google Play Music, KKBOX, LINE MUSIC, Rakuten Music, RecMusic provided by Gfk Japan, dHits, Uta Pass and Spotify, plus karaoke data from Daiichikosho and XING.

Billboard Japan Hot 100 Top 10 (dated Sept. 6 to 13):

1. [2] Yoru ni kakeru / YOASOBI ( – / 12,834 downloads / 9,011,832 streams)

2. [4] Dynamite / BTS ( – / 9,107 downloads / 7,233,353 streams)

3. [7] Make you happy / NiziU ( – / 13,572 downloads / 7,696,982 streams)

4. [5] Hadaka no kokoro / Aimyon (1,136 copies / 16,783 downloads / 6,879,828 streams)

5. [3] Kanden / Kenshi Yonezu ( – / 11,800 downloads / 6,945,837 streams)

6. [6] Kousui / Eito ( – / 12,336 downloads / 6,024,703 streams)

7. [8] Gurenge / LiSA (2,147 copies / 14,421 streams / 3,744,148 streams)

8. [10] Gunjo / YOASOBI ( – / 13,807 downloads / 4,479,685 streams)

9. [-] Oh Yeah / BOYS AND MEN (55,996 copies / – / – )

10. [12] Pretender / Official HIGE DANdism ( – / 3,094 downloads / 4,311,872 streams)

[]: Position last week

(): Physical sales / downloads / streams (Top 50 only)

The post YOASOBI Logs Fifth Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 After Leading Streaming & Video for 15 Weeks appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.